There are new details being released on a recent homicide that occurred in the Herkimer County town of Warren. The homicide involved two relatives and a shotgun.

State Police reported originally that Troopers were called to the scene of a reported shooting at 797 Hicks Road in Warren, NY back on the morning of October 20th. State Police officials have now released further details on what allegedly occurred, who is responsible and the name of the deceased victim.

Troopers say they arrived on scene and detained 23-year-old Nikolai S. Tazin of New York City. Police say witness accounts indicate Tazin used a shotgun on his uncle 50-year-old Andrey M. Tarasenko of Congers, NY. Police allege Tazin used the weapon to cause the intentional death of his uncle, while motive is not clear. On scene, Troopers say Tarasenko was pronounced dead at the scene located inside his vehicle.

It appears there was a physical altercation that occurred prior to shots being fired as State Police say Tazin complained of physical injuries while being interviewed at the scene. At the time he was transported to Wynn Hospital for treatment. Upon his release from the hospital, police say he was transported to State Police Barracks Herkimer for processing. While there, Tazin was charged with one count of Felony Murder in the Second Degree. State Police say during the course of the investigation, "Search warrants were obtained, and members of the Troop D Forensic Identification Unit processed the scene and located the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting."

As this is still an ongoing investigation and there are still questions to be answered, State Police are asking anyone that may have valuable information to please contact them at 315-366-6000.

