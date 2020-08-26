Oneida and Herkimer County COVID-19 Numbers for August 26

Both Oneida and Herkimer counties are reporting new COVID-19 cases in the single-digits, however, there is a local death to report.

In Oneida County, health officials reported five new lab-confirmed cases on Wednesday and one new death. The fatality is the 121st for Oneida County since the pandemic began. The new positive cases bring the county's overall coronavirus total to 2,232.

Oneida County officials say there are currently 80 known, active cases in the county as of Wednesday afternoon. Eight patients are hospitalized, seven at MVHS and one at Rome Memorial Hospital.

Meanwhile, Herkimer County health officials reported four new cases and no new deaths on Wednesday afternoon.

The four new cases bring Herkimer County's total since March to 307. Health officials say there are 10 known, active cases in Herkimer County. To date, Herkimer County has seen eight (8) COVID-19 deaths.

In Oneida County, the following potential public exposures were reported to the public on Wednesday:

8/17/20 Time of exposure: 6:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Hannaford Address of exposure: Mohawk Street, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/31/20 8/18/20 Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Hannaford Address of exposure: Mohawk Street, Utica Wore mask: yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 9/1/20

