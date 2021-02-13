Oneida and Herkimer County COVID Numbers Stay Steady

Oneida and Herkimer Counties continue to face new COVID-19 cases any the latest plateau which is far less than December/January, but still much higher than the low numbers of the summer.

Oneida County reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 1,028 active cases and 59 county residents hospitalized for the virus. Herkimer County added 23 new cases on Saturday, 140 active cases and 20 residents hospitalized. On September 1st, Oneida County had six new positive cases, only 47 active cases, and four people hospitalized. Herkimer County was seeing even lower numbers with with seven new cases, a total of only 15 active cases and one person in the hospital.

The message that's been mad by Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS, is that while our numbers are significantly lower than the 300-plus new cases per day, active cases hovering near 10,000, and hospitalizations peaking at 234, we're still considerably high as compared to the relatively quiet numbers of last summer.

The new numbers are promising as they are drastically lower than the high numbers we were seeing at the beginning of the year. Residents are still cautioned to continue to be diligent as vaccines are slowly being delivered and the potential for a new variant is expected to peak in the U.S. next month.

The lower numbers come as local schools celebrate President's Day with a week-long winter vacation beginning Monday. Many schools are expected to return to a form of in-person instruction following the break.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Feb. 12

· 51 new positive cases, 18,843* total. (*Upon further investigation, 1 positive case was removed from the previous total).

o 2 are nursing home residents.

· 1,028 active positive cases.

· 1 new COVID-19-related death, 377 total.

· 52 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.

o 43 at MVHS.

o 9 at Rome Memorial.

o 10 are nursing home residents.

· 7 patients are hospitalized out of county.

· 17,438 positive cases have been resolved.

· 493,716 total negative results.

· 512,559 total tests.

· 1,028 in mandatory isolation.

· 670 in mandatory quarantine.

Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 11 am 02/13/2021

Total New Positive Cases Today: 23 Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20) 5258 Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients: 140 Total Hospitalized: 20 Total number recovered: 5030 Covid Deaths: 88

Negative Covid-19 test results: 97755

Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders): 208 Released from Mandatory Quarantine: 60

Precautionary Quarantine:​ 290 Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:​ 0

