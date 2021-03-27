Oneida and Herkimer COVID-19 Numbers for Saturday, March 27

COVID-19 numbers in Herkimer and Oneida County continue to remain steady with new testing numbers released on Saturday. There were no new COVID deaths reported by the Oneida or Herkimer County Health Departments.

Oneida County announced 41 new positive cases from Friday's data bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 470. A total of 15 Oneida County residents are hospitalized because of the virus.

Herkimer County reported only one new case on Saturday. There are 71 active cases in the county as of 12 Noon. On Friday, Herkimer County's Legislative President, Vincent Bono announced Herkimer County's 100th death since the pandemic started a year ago. "Prayers and condolences to the Family and friends of the latest Covid victim. Please keep them in your thoughts.," said Bono. ￼There were 10 new positive cases added yesterday in Herkimer County.

Here are the data from both Herkimer and Oneida counties.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on March 26:

· 41 new positive cases, 20,364* total. (2 positive cases removed from previous total.)

· 470 active positive cases.

· No new COVID-19-related deaths, 408 total.

· 13 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.

· 10 at MVHS.

· 3 at Rome Heath.

· 2 are nursing home residents.

· 2 residents are hospitalized out of county.

· 19,486 positive cases have been resolved.

· 628,889 total negative results.

· 649,253 total tests.

· 470 in mandatory isolation.

· 544 in mandatory quarantine.

Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of March 27:

Total New Positive Cases Today: 1

Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20)

5640

Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients: 71

Total Hospitalized: 3

Total number recovered: 5469

Covid Deaths: 100

Negative Covid-19 test results: 119141

Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders): 170

Released from Mandatory Quarantine: 8

Precautionary Quarantine:​ 230

Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:​ 0