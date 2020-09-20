Oneida County COVID-19 Numbers for Saturday, 9/19

Oneida County's COVID-19 positive cases continue to stay at single digit numbers on Saturday, according to the Oneida County Health department. There are currently 87 positive cases in the county.

6 new cases have been added to the lis, bringing the total cases to 2,372 for the county since March. There are 7 county residents hospitalized in Oneida County hospitals and one of those patients is a nursing home resident.

87 active positive cases.

No new COVID-19-related deaths, 123 total.

7 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County (all at MVHS). (1 is a nursing home resident)

2,162 positive cases have been resolved.

133,398 total negative results.

135,770 total tests have been conducted.

87 in mandatory isolation.

612 in mandatory quarantine.

Oneida County has a COVID-19 dashboard online that updates all of the numbers on a daily basis. Access the dashboard here.