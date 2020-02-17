Oneida County Deputies Assist With Kirkland Fire Investigation
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Kirkland officials in the investigation of a fire that happened Friday on Post Street.
Sheriff Maciol says, deputies arrived on scene to assist Kirkland Police with a reported structure fire just after 3 p.m.
An initial investigation by law enforcement indicates that the cause of the blaze does not appear suspicious.
The investigation into the total loss structure fire is still ongoing. No injuries have been reported.