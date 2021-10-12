Oneida County Get $4.2 Million In Funding To Fight Opioid Crisis

State Attorney General Letitia James made a stop in Utica on Tuesday.

James was at the Center for Family Life and Recovery as part of her Heal NY tour.

It’s an effort to put an end to the opioid crisis in New York state.

The AG has already started distributing money to each of the state’s counties to combat the ongoing epidemic.

James announced $4.2 million in funding for Oneida County to invest in prevention, treatment and recovery programs.

A total of $17.5 million is going to six counties in the Mohawk Valley.

“Over the last two decades, the Mohawk Valley has not been spared from the pain and devastation the opioid crisis has inflicted on our state, but, today, we are beginning to heal New York by announcing that we will be delivering up to $17.5 million into the Mohawk Valley to invest in prevention, treatment, and recovery programs,” said Attorney General James.

Up to $1.5 billion in funding is going to counties across the state.

“Center for Family Life is grateful for the insight and persistence of New York Attorney General James for securing such an amazing amount of resources to help our communities combat the opioid crisis and for continuing to make recovery even more possible for so many people,” said Cassandra Sheets, CEO, Center for Family Life and Recovery.

The funds come from different settlements Attorney General James has negotiated following her March 2019 lawsuit against the various manufacturers and distributors responsible for the opioid crisis,

