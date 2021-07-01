The COVID-19 vaccine has for some reason caused political and ideological divides in this country, but one thing we all can agree on is the importance of the rabies vaccination in pets.

As more and more cases of rabies exposures occur and with COVID lock downs preventing as many clinics as in years past, it is imperative that you consider attending one of the Oneida County Health Department's upcoming vaccine clinics. Officials announced the following dates for you to come protect your furry friend.

July 16, 2021 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town of Trenton Municipal Center. (Previously Announced)

July 27, 2021 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Vienna Town Garage.

August 25, 2021 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Rome Kennedy Arena.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says, "Vaccinating your pets against rabies is very important to the safety of our community and we will continue to schedule even more clinics throughout 2021.”

With COVID-19 still on the forefront of everyone's mind, it's important to remember other medical vaccines and prevention methods, not just for pets either. Rabies is a nasty disease that affects the brain and can kill both animals and humans if not treated quickly and appropriately. The county health department also offered the following tips to prevent exposure to wild animals, or others who may be infected.

Do not touch or feed wild or unknown animals.

Do not touch dead or sick animals.

Learn the signs of rabies in animals.

Seek immediate medical attention if you have contact with an animal you think may be rabid.

Call animal control to remove all stray animals from your neighborhood since these animals may be unvaccinated or ill.

Report all animal bites to the county Health Department

You may not get a $5 Million lottery ticket to get your pet vaccinated from this shot, but it will do a world of good for your peace of mind knowing your animal is protected.

