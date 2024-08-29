Oneida County is Offering Residents Money Towards Repairing Failing Septic Systems

One of the biggest expenses that a homeowner may have to deal with is a repair or replacement of their septic system. For those who don't know what that is, you don't have to stress or lose sleep over it. For those who do know what those are get ready because Oneida County is offering you a big chunk of change to help fix or replace your system.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced Thursday a new round of grant funding offering homeowners and business owners cash to help significantly offset the cost of repairing or replacing a septic tank or system. Picente says,

Oneida County is committed to ensuring the health and safety of our residents and businesses. This septic system reimbursement program is a vital step in protecting our environment and supporting the long-term sustainability of our communities. I urge those eligible to apply immediately for this outstanding opportunity.

The grant money comes through the Oneida County Health Department. They are currently accepting applications for 50% reimbursement up to $10,000 for repair or replacement of residential and commercial septic systems. There is a very specific criteria however, when it comes to eligibility. The county says, "The designation is based on the locations’ vulnerability to contamination, known water quality problems and other criteria."

In order to be eligible, the property has to be within 250 feet of the following bodies of water.

• Barker/Eli Creek and Tributaries

• Beaver Brook and Tributaries

• Big Brook and Tributaries

• Delta Reservoir

• East Branch Fish Creek, Lower, Minor Tributary

• East Branch Fish Creek, Upper, Minor Tributary

• East Branch Mohawk River and Tributaries

• Echo Lake/North Pond

• Fall Brook and Tributaries

• Florence Creek, Upper and Tributaries

• Hinckley Reservoir

• Lansing Kill and Tributaries

• Minor Tributaries to Hinckley Reservoir

• Mohawk River, Upper and Minor Tributaries

• Mohawk River, Upper and Tributaries

• Rome Reservoir

• Stringer Brook and Tributaries

• Tributary of Delta Reservoir

• Tributary of Sauquoit Creek, Upper

• Upper Murray Brook, Oneida Lake Tributary

• White Creek, Upper and Tributaries

This is a program that will be around for a while. In fact it is slated to be available until March 31st, 2027 or until the $200,000 in available funds runs out. A map of eligible properties is available here. You can find the applications by clicking here.

