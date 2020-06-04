Oneida County Loses 3 More Nursing Home Residents to COVID-19

Oneida County lost three more lives to coronavirus and all three were from area nursing homes, according to county health officials.

Based on data WIBX 950 has collected from the county's daily updates, 44 of the 58 coronavirus deaths in Oneida County (or 76%) have been from nursing homes.

Also on Thursday, the county reported 13 new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 raising the total to date to 1,070. County officials say one previously announced positive case has been removed from the tally after further investigation.

The county's daily COVID-19 case update also stated there are a total of 52 Oneida County residents currently hospitalized with the virus:

40 at MVHS facilities

9 at Rome Memorial

3 outside of Oneida County

Of that total of 52, officials say 41 are from nursing homes, officials say.

The county has 361 active positive COVID-19 cases. To date, 651 residents have recovered from the virus.

Oneida County has conducted a total 21,292 COVID-19 tests.

Earlier this week, County Executive Anthony Picente discountinued his dailyLIVE press-conference-style updates. The statistical updates are emailed to local media each day, and Picente's LIVE updates will now be held twice weekly. The next LIVE update is set for Friday afternoon at 3:00p.m. and will be carried on WIBX 950 and the WIBX 950 app.

