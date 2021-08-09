Oneida County Man Arrested After Physical Dispute With His Sister

The plight of domestic violence continues in Oneida County and in the Town of Annsville a man has been arrested following a physical domestic dispute.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Annsville on Sunday just after 9AM. Deputies responded to the scene after a call was made to the 911 center. Maciol says the caller reported the physical dispute and told the dispatcher the male suspect had left the scene.

Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office

When deputies arrived to the residence where the dispute took place, Maciol says deputies learned that the brother of the woman who called 911, 36-year-old William Noviscky, had allegedly engaged in the physical dispute in front of the woman's 7-year-old child. Maciol says Noviscky fled the scene after the incident, but deputies were able to locate him a short time after the incident in a shed behind the residence in question. Noviscky was taken into custody without incident.

As a result of the arrest Noviscky is facing several charges including Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Harassment, according to Sheriff Maciol. Upon being arrested Noviscky was then transported to Oneida County Jail to await arraignment. Maciol says the Sheriff's office was assisted in the investigation by New York State Police.

If you or someone you know is experiencing any form of domestic violence, know that there is help out there. You can contact the YWCA locally in Oneida County at 315-797-7740 or in Herkimer County at 315-866-4120. Those hotlines are operated 24 hours a day and are completely confidential. It's important to know the signs of domestic abuse and how to help try and stop it. For more information visit https://www.ywcamv.org/.

