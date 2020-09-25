Oneida County Releases COVID-19 Numbers For September 25th

A day after reporting no positive COVID-19 cases, Oneida County has seen 12 new positive cases.

The new cases include three in the Holland Patent School District.

There has also been one coronavirus-related death.

The number of positive cases is now 2,398 and the number of deaths is 124.

Four patients are hospitalized in Oneida County, all at MVHS, and one is a nursing home resident.

There are 55 active positive cases.

Here are the latest numbers as of noon on Friday:

· 2,219 positive cases have been resolved.

55 in mandatory isolation. · 533 in mandatory quarantine.

There is one new potential public exposure:

9/21/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. (employee shift)

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/05/20

Here's the latest Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.