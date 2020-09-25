Oneida County Releases COVID-19 Numbers For September 25th
A day after reporting no positive COVID-19 cases, Oneida County has seen 12 new positive cases.
The new cases include three in the Holland Patent School District.
There has also been one coronavirus-related death.
The number of positive cases is now 2,398 and the number of deaths is 124.
Four patients are hospitalized in Oneida County, all at MVHS, and one is a nursing home resident.
There are 55 active positive cases.
Here are the latest numbers as of noon on Friday:
- · 2,219 positive cases have been resolved.
- · 142,027 total negative results.
- · 144,425 total tests have been conducted.
- · 55 in mandatory isolation.
- · 533 in mandatory quarantine.
There is one new potential public exposure:
9/21/20
Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. (employee shift)
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/05/20
Here's the latest Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.