Oneida County nearly doubled its previous record for new cases in a single day on Tuesday, as County Executive Anthony Picente announced 214 new lab-confirmed positive test results.

In making the announcement at a late afternoon press conference that was prompted by the record load of new cases, Picente called the number 'alarming'. The previous single day high for the county was 109. That came earlier in November, a month that has seen Oneida County repeatedly set new highs for cases in a day, and active cases.

With Thanksgiving just two days away, Picente again urged residents to be diligent and to take as many precautions as possible.

Noting another number heading in the wrong direction, the county exec. said the number of county residents hospitalized continues to grow, and is now at 50. Of those, 35 are at MVHS facilities, 7 are at Rome Memorial and the remaining 8 are out of county. Picente said 15 of the 50 are nursing home residents - a category that is especially susceptible to the worst of COVID-19.

After peaking at just above 400 during the county's so-called first wave, Oneida County's active cases total has now ballooned to 1,151.

Picente also said the county will no longer report public exposures, echoing neighboring upstate county leaders who've said the coronavirus is around, and you can get it anywhere. So, wherever you go, take precautions, protect yourself and others and monitor yourself for symptoms.

And, Oneida County residents won't get a daily COVID update on Thanksgiving, he said, allowing the holiday to be celebrated without a number looming over the day. Picente also said the county would be changing over to a different 'data system' for tracking coronavirus numbers.

While the number of new cases reported in Herkimer County was just 12 on Tuesday, officials did announce the area's latest coronavirus death.

The death is Herkimer County's twelfth since March and second since Friday.

The active case total in Herkimer County is now up to 160, a new high for the county. There are six county residents hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, officials said.

