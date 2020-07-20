Oneida County Reports 5 New Cases for Monday, July 20

After seeing a two-day spike in new, lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oneida County, local health officials are reporting back-to-back days with relatively low numbers.

On Monday, Oneida County reported just five new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. This, after a report of just six new cases on Sunday, along with one death.

On Friday and Saturday of last week, a total of 63 new, confirmed cases were found, a large spike versus the recent day-to-day totals reported by county officials, who noted the variance in new cases coincided with the New York State Department of Health's one-day public testing event at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Utica. That pop-up public test site was in addition to area testing locations already in place, like the one at Griffiss Park in Rome, along with testing that is being conducted at local healthcare facilities.

There are currently 17 coronavirus-infect Oneida County residents receiving some form of hospital care for their symptoms, officials said in their daily press release announcing new numbers - 15 in-county and two outside That's down from 25 last Monday (July 13).

County health officials report there are currently 206 known active coronavirus cases in Oneida County.

Monday's update also included one new potential public exposure:

7/15/20 Time of exposure: 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Place of exposure: Aldi Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/29/20

