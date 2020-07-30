Oneida County Reports Just Nine New COVID 19 Cases And No Deaths

A day after reporting 24 positive COVID-19 cases, Oneida County is reporting just nine new cases and no new fatalities.

The total number of cases is now 2,033 and the death total remains at 115.

There are ten patients hospitalized in Oneida County --- nine at MVHS and one at Rome Memorial Hospital.

Four of those patients are nursing home residents receiving acute care.

Two patients are hospitalized outside the county.

Here are the rest of the numbers as of noon on Thursday:

226 active positive cases

1,692 positive cases have been resolved.

71,784 total negative results.

73,817 total tests have been conducted.

226 in mandatory isolation

1,056 in mandatory quarantine

There have also been several more potential public exposures:

7/22/20

Time of exposure: 1:00pm - 2:30pm

Place of exposure: Lane Bryant

Address of exposure: Commercial Dr., New Hartford

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/5/20

7/24/20

Time of exposure: 8:00 am – 10:00 am

Place of exposure: Hannaford

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY 13413

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 08/7/20

7/25/20

Time of exposure: 12:30pm -4:00pm

Place of exposure: Delta Lake State Park

Address of exposure: State Route 46, Rome

Wore mask: Not while swimming

Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/8/20

7/26/20

Time of exposure: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm

Place of exposure: Calvary Gospel Church

Address of exposure: Main St., New York Mills

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/9/20

7/27/20

Time of exposure: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Place of exposure: Aldi

Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/10/20

Time of exposure: 4:00pm -4:20pm

Place of exposure: Rite Aid

Address of exposure: 1924 Genesee St., Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/10/20

Here's the latest Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.

