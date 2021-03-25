Good news for Oneida County residents. County residents 18 and older can now join the county vaccine waitlist. This is regardless of eligibility.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente made the announcement:

“The key to pushing through to the other side of this pandemic is to vaccinate as many people as possible,” Picente said. “Whether it’s expanding the eligibility to more of our community, reaching more people who have limited access to dosages or reassuring customers, family and friends that our businesses and homes are safe and protected, we must move Oneida County forward.”

According to Local SYR, currently New York State limits the vaccine to those 50 or older, those with medical conditions that put them at risk, or people whose job is on a list of priority recipients. Those who join the county waitlist will be notified when extra doses become available at county-run vaccination sites, so they can go get their shot. You can sign up for the waitlist online here.

Residents and businesses can get “We’ve Been Vaccinated” stickers to encourage people to get vaccinated too. The best part, the stickers are free. You can order them online free of charge.

If you're not in Oneida County, Madison County announced it was creating a similar list, and Onondaga County has a waiting list for excess vaccine doses for those between the ages of 40 and 50.

