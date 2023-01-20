Oneida County Sheriff Maciol Wins Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, who recently won a landslide re-election bid in November, was just honored with a coveted award from the New York State Sheriff's Association. Maciol received the Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award, which is the most prestigious honor from the association, named for the only former sheriff to become president of the United States. Maciol becomes one of only seven other sheriffs have ever received the award.

Another member of the Sheriff's Department was also honored at this week's training conference. Sgt. Curtis Morgan was also presented with the Correction Officer of the Year Award for demonstrating valor, heroism and dedication to the sheriff’s office. During his time of service, Morgan has been committed to educating the public, managing the agency’s social media and mobile app, and working with children, seniors and those with special needs.

"Maciol was also unanimously elected as a member of the Executive Committee of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association at the organization’s annual winter training conference in Albany this week. While on the committee, Maciol will work with sheriffs across the state to enhance public safety and expand professional training programs," according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Maciol joins six other Executive Committee members for the Sheriff's Assn.

The New York State Sheriffs’ Association is a not-for-profit corporation formed for the purpose of assisting sheriffs in the efficient and effective delivery of services to the public. It comprises all 58 elected and appointed sheriffs of the State of New York. Since 1934, the Sheriffs’ Association has helped New York’s sheriffs to serve and protect the citizenry through member-supported training programs, accreditation, legislative advocacy, and public safety programs, according to its website.

