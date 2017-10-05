Oneida County Sheriff’s Bust Meth Lab In Verona
Two men are facing charges after an alleged meth lab was found in a home on Mills Road in the Town of Verona.
29-year old Kevin Miller of Verona and 21-year old Dalton Priveo of Sherrill were arrested for unlawful manufacture of meth.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was called to the residence as the result of a home visit by New York State Parole.
Investigators say items consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamine were found inside the home.
Miller and Previo were both sent to the Oneida County jail.