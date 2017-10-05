Oneida County Sheriff’s Bust Meth Lab In Verona

Two men are facing charges after an alleged meth lab was found in a home on Mills Road in the Town of Verona.

29-year old Kevin Miller of Verona and 21-year old Dalton Priveo of Sherrill were arrested for unlawful manufacture of meth.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was called to the residence as the result of a home visit by New York State Parole.

Investigators say items consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamine were found inside the home.