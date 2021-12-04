The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office held its 2021 Corrections Office Basic Training Academy Graduation Ceremony on Friday evening at Harts Hills Inn in Whitesboro.

The ceremony marked the end of nearly eight weeks of classroom instruction and testing, along with physical fitness training and military drill training.

14 Correction Officers representing five different counties graduated from the Class of 2021.

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office :

Correction Officer Natalie Emerick

Correction Officer Hayden Johnson

Correction Officer Joshua Montanez

Correction Officer Gabriella Pianka

Correction Officer Courtney Ponte

Correction Officer Mikayla Scialdone

Correction Officer Joshua Sanchez

Correction Officer Trevor Simzer

Chenango County Sheriff’s Office :

Correction Officer Bryan Bernardi

Correction Officer Austin Lewis

Madison County Sheriff’s Office:

Correction Officer Kyle Hagmann

Correction Officer Chad Hatch

Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office:

Correction Officer Marrick Lawrence

Cortland County Sheriff’s Office :

Correction Officer Leigha Haskins

In addition to the presentation of graduation certificates, the following special awards were also presented:

Class Valedictorian:

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Correction Officer Natalie Emerick

Excellence in Military Drill:

Cortland County Sheriff’s Office Correction Officer Leigha Haskins

Oneida County Correction Officer Courtney Ponte

Excellence in Physical Fitness:

Cortland County Sheriff’s Office Correction Officer Leigha Haskins

The Class of 2021-02 also honored Officer Richard Sturgeon, who is retiring after 36 years of service, with a Flag and Coin.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office Holds Correction Officer Graduation Ceremony The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office held its 2021 Corrections Office Basic Training Academy Graduation Ceremony on Friday evening at Harts Hills Inn in Whitesboro. 14 officers representing five different counties graduated.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Division was recentlu approved for

Re-Accreditation by the New York State Law Enforcement Agency Accreditation Council.

All three divisions of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement, Corrections and Civil, are accredited, making it one of only a handful of Sheriff’s Offices across the state that are fully accredited.

Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s Utica Police officers were out patrolling Downtown Utica "back in the day" See if you can guess the locations from the 1940's and 1950s.