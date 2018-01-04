The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has honored one of their own for dedicated military service to his county, in addition to his service to the department.

Deputy Stephen Manley was given the 'Patriot' Award on Wednesday. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Manley was given this award for his unwavering dedication to duty and service to his country.

Deputy Stephen Manley has been deployed a total of eleven times to further the mission of the United States. The Sheriff's Department acknowledges, "his dedication to the defense and protection of the United States Flag and the freedom it stands for."