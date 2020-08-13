Oneida County, Six New Positive COVID Cases, One New Death

Oneida County is reporting six new positive COVID-19 cases today and one new death.

The total number of positive cases in the county is up to 2,154, while there have now been 117 coronavirus fatalities.

Eight patients are hospitalized at MVHS and three at Rome Memorial Hospital, while one is admitted outside the county.

There are 98 active positive cases in Oneida County.

Here are the rest pf the numbers as of noon on Thursday, August 13th:

1,939 positive cases have been resolved.

82,488 total negative results.

84,642 total tests have been conducted.

98 in mandatory isolation

1,015 in mandatory quarantine

There have been two potential public exposures:

8/2/20

Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: St. Mark’s Church

Address of exposure: 440 Keyes Road, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/16/20

8/9/20

Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Place of exposure: St. Mark’s Church

Address of exposure: 440 Keyes Road, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/23/20

Here is the Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.