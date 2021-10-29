Oneida County Voters can Vote Early Up Until Halloween
The General Election takes place on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Voters wishing to cast early ballots in Oneida County will have until Halloween to do so.
Polling places will be open on Tuesday from 6:00am until 9:00pm.
From now through October 31, 2021 early ballots can be cast at the following polling sites, open on the following dates and times:
- Today (Friday, 10/29/2021) 10:00am to 6:00pm ALL SITES OPEN
- Saturday (10/30/2021) 10:00am to 3:00pm ALL SITES OPEN
- Sunday (10/31/2021) 10:00am to 3:00pm ALL SITES OPEN
Oneida County has three early voting sites:
- South Rome Senior Center located at 112 Ridge Street; Rome, New York 13440
- New Hartford Town Hall (Old Gander Mountain) at The Orchards at 8635 Clinton Street; New Hartford, New York 13413
- Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC) at the Jorgensen Center located at 1101 Sherman Drive; Utica, New York 13501
Anyone with questions about voting can call the Oneida County Board of Elections at: (315) 798.5765 or visit them online at: www.ocgovboe.net.
The Board of Elections is reminding voters that those who have already voted for this year's races - whether via absentee or early voting - are not able to vote again on November 2nd.
Anyone who would like to volunteer with the Oneida County Board of Elections on Election Day should call: (315) 798.5765 or e-mail them at: BoardofElections@ocgov.net.
