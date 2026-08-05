Help Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Find This Wanted Person
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a local man who is wanted on two bench warrants issued in Oneida County Court.
Police are looking for 32-year-old John Becker whose last know address was in Westmoreland, according to Oneida County Sheriff's Investigator Sahid Karcic. Investigators from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrant’s Unit are attempting to locate and arrest Becker on charges of failure to appear in Oneida County Court. Karcic says there are two bench warrants for Slattery's arrest.
Warrant/Details
Warrant #1: Bench Warrant
Court: Oneida County Drug Court
Charge: Criminal Mischief 4th
Warrant #2: Bench Warrant
Court: Oneida County Drug Court
Charge: Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th
WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK FROM CRIME STOPPERS
Name: John Becker
White Male, 32 years of age
Height: 6”0 / Weight: Approx., 155 pounds
Brown Hair / Brown Eyes
Warrant/Details
Warrant #1: Bench Warrant
Court: Oneida County Drug Court
Charge: Criminal Mischief 4th
Warrant #2: Bench Warrant
Court: Oneida County Drug Court
Charge: Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th
Investigators from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrant’s Unit are attempting to locate and arrest Becker, whose last known address is in Westmoreland. Becker is wanted for violating the terms and conditions of drug court.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.
Read More: Rome PD and Oneida Police are Looking for This Wanted Person
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Slattery, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email the author by clicking here to begin the process of making the necessary change.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
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