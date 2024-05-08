Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers- Help Find Wanted Person of the Week
Oneida Police is looking for a local man nicknamed "Sarge" as this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
Oneida Police are looking for a local man who is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges following a domestic incident, according to CID Sgt. Mike Burgess.
Police are looking for 62-year-old Shaun W. Kindrew, a.k.a. "Sarge" - on Burglary and drug charges. The warrant for his arrest stems from an incident that occurred at Walmart in Oneida back in August of 2023, Burgess said.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: Oneida City Police Department
Name: Shaun W. Kindrew (aka- ‘Sarge’)
DOB: 12/11/1961 (62yo)
Descriptors: Caucasian, 5’10, 205 lbs, gray hair, brown eyes
Location: LKA in Verona, NY
Charges: Burglary 3rd
Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th (methamphetamine)
Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th
Petit Larceny
Incident: Occurred in August 2023, at a Walmart in the City of Oneida.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Kindrew, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
