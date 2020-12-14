On a day when Governor Andrew Cuomo moved parts of Oneida County into a 'yellow zone', county officials reported a pinch of good news, but also some very sad news.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced six new COVID-19 deaths during a public briefing on Monday afternoon. It's a large number for Oneida County, which has only seen two days that matched or surpassed (7) six deaths in a single day - both of those came during the first-wave in June.

The smidge of good news was the new case total - 137 - marking just the first time in a week the county's tally of new cases in a single day was fewer than 196.

Hospitalizations have been flat for the last several days, remaining at 138 in Monday's update. That number reflects 124 county residents being cared for in Oneida County hospitals, and 14 outside the county. A total of eleven county residents are hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit.

And, the county's active case continued to balloon, now at 3,788, the 21st consecutive day Oneida County has set a new record for active cases.

Herkimer County health officials reported a new death on Monday, the county's 15th resident to die from the virus since March.

There were also 35 new positive cases reported, pushing Herkimer County's active case total to a record high of 484.

Also, there are a dozen county residents hospitalized with the virus.

***The data provided daily by Oneida and Herkimer counties reflects information gathered from the previous day.***

----------------------------------------------