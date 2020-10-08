Oneida-Herkimer County COVID-19 Update for October 8

Oneida County is reporting another COVID-19 death.

Thursday's update from Oneida County health officials included the latest death,  the 128th since March and the third fatality of an Oneida County resident to be reported since Saturday. The update included confirmation of ten more lab-confirmed positive test results for COVID-19.

Oneida County's active case total is 94. Four county residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, all at Mohawk Valley Health System.

The county also released information on eight potential public exposures dating back late last month:

09/26/20

Time of exposure: 4:00 PM -4:45 PM

Place of exposure: St. Mary of the Lake

Address of exposure: 6734 State Route 13, Verona Beach

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period:  through 10/10/20

 

9/27/20

Time of exposure: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Place of exposure: The Corner Diner Too

Address of exposure: 57 East State Street, Sherrill

Wore mask: Unknown

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/11/20

 

9/30/20

Time of exposure: 7:00 AM -10:00 AM

Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket (Employee)

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: 10/14/20

10/02/20

Time of exposure: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Place of exposure:  Joan’s Diner

Address of exposure: 3480 Oneida Street, Chadwicks

Wore mask: Yes, when not eating

Symptom monitoring period:  through 10/16/20

Time of exposure: 6:00 PM – 6:15 PM

Place of exposure: Tops Market

Address of exposure:  Harden Blvd, Camden

Wore mask:  Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/16/20

10/03/20

Time of exposure:  4:00 PM -4:45 PM

Place of exposure:   St. Mary of the Lake

Address of exposure:  6734 State Route 13, Verona Beach

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period:  through 10/17/20

10/04/20

Time of exposure: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Place of exposure: North Star Orchards

Address of exposure: 4741 NY-233, Westmoreland

Wore mask: Yes (outside)

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/18/20

 

Time of exposure: 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Place of exposure: Texas Roadhouse

Address of exposure: Commercial Dr, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes, when not eating

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/1

In Herkimer County, officials there again report just one new positive test result.

There are 19 known, active cases of the virus in Herkimer County. One county resident is receiving care in the hospital for COVID-19.

Herkimer County's coronavirus death is ten (10).

