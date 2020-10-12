Oneida-Herkimer County Daily COVID-19 Update for October 12

Oneida and Herkimer counties reported eleven new COVID-19 positive tests on Monday.

Oneida County

Oneida County health officials say nine more county residents have tested positive for the virus. There were no new deaths to report. The number of active, known COVID-19 cases in Oneida County stands at 111. Officials say there are no county resident hospitalized at MVHS or at Rome Memorial for treatment of the virus. There is one county resident receiving hospital care outside of the county, officials said.

The following potential public health exposures were announced for Oneida County on Monday:

10/5/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. Place of exposure: Home Depot Address of exposure: 545 French Road, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/19/20 10/6/20 Time of exposure: 8 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. Place of exposure: Home Depot Address of exposure: 545 French Road, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/20/20 Time of exposure: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Place of exposure: Price Chopper Address of exposure: 4535 Commercial Dr., New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/20/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. Place of exposure: Bremer’s Wine & Liquor Address of exposure: 4684 Commercial Dr., New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/20/20 10/8/20 Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: 4765 Commercial Dr., New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/22/20 10/9/20 Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Place of exposure: Twin Orchards Address of exposure: 4695 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/23/20

Herkimer County

In Herkimer County, officials reported two new positive cases on Monday and no deaths. The active case total now stands at 22.

There is just one county resident receiving hospital care for the virus.

