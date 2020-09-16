Oneida-Herkimer County Daily COVID-19 Update For September 16

Oneida County has seen another COVID-19 related death.

County health officials released the latest figures Wednesday afternoon showing one new death, along with six new lab-confirmed cases.

The death in Oneida County's 123 attributed to coronavirus since March.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus is three. All three are in Oneida County at MVHS. Active, known cases in the county stood at 73 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Also, the following potential public health exposures were announced by Oneida County:

9/12/20 Time of exposure: 6:30 p.m. to 9:10 p.m. Place of exposure: Rintrona’s Bistro Address of exposure: 470 French Road, Utica Wore mask: Yes – except when eating. Symptom Monitoring period: up to 9/26/20 Time of exposure: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Delta Lake State Park Address of exposure: NY-46, Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 9/26/20

Meanwhile, Herkimer County health officials say they have one new positive case and no deaths.

It is Herkimer County's 329th positive COVID-19 case since the pandemic began. Total deaths due to the virus in Herkimer County stands at 10.

There are a dozen known, active cases in Herkimer County. None of the positive cases are in the hospital.

