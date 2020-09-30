Oneida-Herkimer County Daily COVID-19 Update for September 30

A total of seven new cases and no new deaths were reported Wednesday in Oneida and Herkimer counties.

Oneida County

Four new lab-confirmed cases were reported in Oneida County on Wednesday. In announcing the numbers, County Executive Anthony Picente detailed a case study were a youth sports coach in the Holland Patent school district disregarded his own COVID-19 symptoms, infected at least nine others and exposed about 100 others or more to the virus.

There are four county residents hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, including one nursing home resident.

There are currently 71 active, known cases in the county.

The death toll remains 125.

The follow potential public exposures for Oneida County were also released on Wednesday:

9/21/20 Time of exposure: 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Place of exposure: Walgreens Address of exposure: 1750 Genesee Street, Utica, NY Wore mask: yes Symptom monitoring period: 10/06/20 9/23/20 Time of exposure: 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Place of exposure: Lichtman’s Wine & Liquor Address of exposure: 50 Auert Ave., Utica, NY 13502 Wore mask: yes Symptom monitoring period: 10/08/20 9/27/20 Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Walgreens Address of exposure: 1750 Genesee Street, Utica, NY Wore mask: yes Symptom monitoring period: 10/06/20

Herkimer County

In Herkimer County, three new positive test results were announced.

The new cases brings the county's total thus far up to 346.

There are 16 active, known cases in Herkimer County. One person is hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

The death toll to-date is ten (10).

----------------------------------------------------------------------