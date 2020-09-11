Oneida-Herkimer County Daily COVID-19 Update – September 11

Oneida and Herkimer counties reported a combined 15 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, and no new deaths.

In Oneida County, health officials reported 13 new cases. The coronavirus fatality Oneida County reported on Thursday was the first such death in two weeks and was the 122nd since the pandemic began.

Oneida County officials say there are three county residents receiving hospital care for the virus, all at MVHS. The number of known, active cases in the county stood at 88 as of Friday afternoon.

The following potential public health exposures were also released by Oneida County:

9/3/20 Time of exposure: 5:00 – 5:30 pm Place of exposure: Aldi Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 9/17/20 9/5/20 Time of exposure: 8:30 am – 2:00 pm - (Employee Shift) Place of exposure: Soul Bowl Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: yes Symptom monitoring period: 9/19/20 9/7/20 Time of exposure: 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm Place of exposure: Wagner Farms Address of exposure: Old Oneida Rd, Rome Wore mask: only when near other people Symptom Monitoring period: up to 9/21/20 Time of exposure: 1:45 pm – 3:00 pm Place of exposure: Ihop Address of exposure: French Rd, New Hartford Business phone number: (315) 724-2930 Wore mask: yes, except when seated and eating Symptom Monitoring period: up to: 9/21/20 Time of exposure: 6:00 pm - 6:15 pm Place of exposure: Home Depot Address of exposure: French Rd, New Hartford Wore mask: yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 9/21/20 9/8/2020 Time of exposure: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm - (Employee Shift) Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: Horatio St, Utica Wore mask: yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 9/22/20

Meanwhile in Herkimer County, the two cases officials reported Friday were the first two cases involving county residents since Sunday.

As of Friday afternoon, Herkimer County reported no patients hospitalized for treatment of the virus. The number of active, known cases in Herkimer County is eight (8).

