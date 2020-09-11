Oneida-Herkimer County Daily COVID-19 Update – September 11
Oneida and Herkimer counties reported a combined 15 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, and no new deaths.
In Oneida County, health officials reported 13 new cases. The coronavirus fatality Oneida County reported on Thursday was the first such death in two weeks and was the 122nd since the pandemic began.
Oneida County officials say there are three county residents receiving hospital care for the virus, all at MVHS. The number of known, active cases in the county stood at 88 as of Friday afternoon.
The following potential public health exposures were also released by Oneida County:
9/3/20
Time of exposure: 5:00 – 5:30 pm
Place of exposure: Aldi
Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 9/17/20
9/5/20
Time of exposure: 8:30 am – 2:00 pm - (Employee Shift)
Place of exposure: Soul Bowl
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: 9/19/20
9/7/20
Time of exposure: 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Place of exposure: Wagner Farms
Address of exposure: Old Oneida Rd, Rome
Wore mask: only when near other people
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 9/21/20
Time of exposure: 1:45 pm – 3:00 pm
Place of exposure: Ihop
Address of exposure: French Rd, New Hartford
Business phone number: (315) 724-2930
Wore mask: yes, except when seated and eating
Symptom Monitoring period: up to: 9/21/20
Time of exposure: 6:00 pm - 6:15 pm
Place of exposure: Home Depot
Address of exposure: French Rd, New Hartford
Wore mask: yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 9/21/20
9/8/2020
Time of exposure: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm - (Employee Shift)
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: Horatio St, Utica
Wore mask: yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 9/22/20
Meanwhile in Herkimer County, the two cases officials reported Friday were the first two cases involving county residents since Sunday.
As of Friday afternoon, Herkimer County reported no patients hospitalized for treatment of the virus. The number of active, known cases in Herkimer County is eight (8).
