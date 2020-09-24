Oneida-Herkimer County Daily COVID Numbers for September 24

Just one new coronavirus case was reported on Thursday by health officials in Oneida and Herkimer counties.

The lone case was in Herkimer County.

The number of active cases in Herkimer County is 15. Also, Herkimer County again has no county residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

In Oneida County, it's the second time in the last two weeks the county has reported zero new positive COVID-19 tests in a daily update.

There are 55 active, known coronavirus cases in Oneida County. Five residents are hospitalized with the virus, all at Mohawk Valley Health System.

Once again, neither county reported any deaths or potential public exposures on Thursday.

