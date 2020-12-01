Both Oneida and Herkimer counties are both reporting new COVID-19 deaths and nearly 180 cases combined in the two counties.

Oneida County's latest death its 149th since the pandemic began, while Herkimer County lost its 13th resident to the virus.

In the latest reports, which reflect data from Monday, Oneida County also added 148 new cases pushing the to-date total of cases 5,102. Health officials did remove four previously reported cases from their total after further investigation.

Oneida County has again set new highs for the number of county residents hospitalized with the virus, and the number of active cases in the county. There are now 82 hospitalized county residents - 76 are in Oneida County hospitals, and six outside the county. Of the 82, twenty are nursing home residents. Active cases are now 1,726.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Herkimer County had a near record day of new cases in a single-day with 31.

The county did set a new record for active cases, now up to 274.

There are eight Herkimer County residents hospitalized with the virus.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------