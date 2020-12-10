Oneida County reported three new coronavirus deaths and over 250 new cases in it's daily update on Thursday.

The county has now gone 15 straight days with at least one coronavirus death. Over that period, dating back to November 25th, 26 county residents have died from the virus. The overall death toll in Oneida County is now 167.

The 254 new COVID positive test results announced by health officials on Thursday has pushed the active case total past 3,000. Now at 3,023, Oneida County has set, then broken its own record for active cases for 18 consecutive days.

Another record that seems to be broken on a daily basis in the number of county residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus. That latest update puts that number at 133. There are 98 county residents hospitalized at MVHS, 21 at Rome Memorial and 14 more being care for outside the county. Included in the total of 133 are 18 nursing home residents, health officials said.

Meanwhile, neighboring Herkimer County continued to see an unwelcome spread of the virus, but on a smaller scale.

Health officials there reported 45 new cases on Thursday. That pushed Herkimer County's active case total to a new record of 388.

Some good news, though, as the number of residents hospitalized with the virus was unchanged from Wednesday's update, at seven. The county also reported no new coronavirus deaths.

Herkimer County has lost 14 to virus since mid-March.

