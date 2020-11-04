Oneida County lost another resident to coronavirus, and the county added more than two dozen new COVID positive cases on Wednesday.

The county's latest death is the 131st since mid-March.

Not only did Oneida County add 25 new cases on Wednesday, the number of county residents hospitalized with the virus is up, now at 21. Of those, 17 are hospitalized at MVHS and four outside the county. Six are said to be nursing home residents.

The active, known cases total in Oneida County had grown to 314 as of Wednesday afternoon. Total cases to-date is 2,896.

The following potential public health exposures were announced Wednesday:

10/25/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Place of exposure: St. Marks Church Address of exposure: 440 Keyes Road, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/8/20 10/27/20 Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: 5815 Rome Taberg Road, Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/10/20 Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: Consumer Square Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/10/20 10/27/29, 10/28/20 & 10/29/20 Time of exposure: Approximately 12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m. each day Place of exposure: Dippin Donuts Address of exposure: 1169 Erie Blvd., Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/10/20, 11/11/20 & 11/12/20 10/29/20 Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: Consumer Square, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/12/20 10/30/20 Time of exposure: 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Place of exposure: Price Chopper Address of exposure: North Utica Shopping Center Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/13/20 11/1/20 Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Place of exposure: Applebee’s Grill & Bar Address of exposure: Consumer Square, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes, except when eating. Symptom monitoring period: through 11/15/20

Herkimer County added five new cases on Wednesday. That's now 20 new cases this week after four straight days of no new cases.

The active cases total in Herkimer County is 31. Still, no residents are hospitalized with the virus.

-------------------------------------------------------