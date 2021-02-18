Oneida-Herkimer COVID Update for February 18

New COVID-19 cases in Oneida and Herkimer counties remained relatively low in the latest numbers from local health officials, however, Oneida County is reporting three new deaths.

Oneida County

The latest data released on Thursday included three new COVID deaths in Oneida County. The county has not lost 386 lives to the virus.

There were 32 new positive cases added on Thursday. To-date, Oneida County has seen 19,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Hospitalizations and active cases were both down from the previous day.

Hospitalizations fell to 53, down a bit from Wednesday, while active case continue to drop county-wide, now at 819.

Herkimer County

Herkimer County reported no new virus deaths and just a dozen new positive cases. Since last March, the county has seen more than 5,300 positive cases in total.

Active cases were almost unchanged from the previous day, falling from 97 to 96. The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus was up by one, moving from 17 to 18.

