Oneida-Herkimer COVID Update for February 19

Oneida County lost two more residents to COVID-19 in the latest report from local health officials.

The two deaths reported on Friday are the 387th and 388th in Oneida County, attributed to a virus that has also killed nearly half a million Americans. There were 43 new positive cases added Friday.

Hospitalizations and active cases in Oneida County both continue to decline. Active cases fell to 772, the first time it's dropped under 800 in more than three months (11/15/2020).

Meanwhile, the total number of county residents hospitalized with the virus is 51, the fewest since Thanksgiving week.

Herkimer County reported to no virus-related fatalities for the third day in a row. There were 21 new positive cases added.

Active cases were down a tick, falling from 96 to 92, while the number of county residents hospitalized for treatment decreased from 18 to 16.

