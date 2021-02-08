Oneida and Herkimer counties reported fewer than 100 new positive cases combined in the latest numbers out Monday, however, each county did report new virus-related deaths.

Oneida County reported three new COVID deaths in Monday's update, including one who was a nursing home resident. The county has now lost 365 residents to the virus.

Some good news, though, the number of new cases reported by the county was just 44, the lowest number of new cases in a single day since the holiday surge began. It was on November 22nd, the county reported just 34 new positives.

The active case total and hospitalizations continued to fall. The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus is down to 94. the lowest it has been since the first week of December. And, active cases in the county dropped to just over 1,200 - a number not seen since Thanksgiving week.

After reporting two new COVID related deaths over the weekend, Herkimer County added another in Monday's report - now at 82 to-date.

The county added just 19 news positive cases Monday. The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus is down to 25, while the active case total dropped to 199, each in the lower in their respective categories since before Christmas.

