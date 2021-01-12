Oneida-Herkimer Daily COVID-19 Update for January 12

The latest COVID-19 updates from Oneida and Herkimer counties show nine more local deaths due to to coronavirus and more than 300 new infections.

Oneida County

In Oneida County, health officials confirmed seven more virus related deaths in Tuesday's report. Oneida County has now lost 274 residents to the deadly virus, including 106 deaths in the last month. Sadly, the county has reported at least one virus fatality everyday since November 25.

Meanwhile, another 200 new positive cases were added, pushing the county over 15,000 cases to-date (15,196 since March).

There are 178 county residents hospitalized with the virus, including 31 nursing home residents. Of those, 155 county residents are hospitalized at MVHS facilities, 10 at Rome Memorial and 13 more being cared for outside of the county.

The current active case total is just shy of 66-hundred, at 6,592.

Herkimer County

Herkimer County reported two new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, pushing the death toll there up to 38. The county also added 106 new positive cases. To-date, Herkimer County has seen 3,529 positive test results.

The number of hospitalizations involving county residents was up slightly, from 56 to 59 on Tuesday.

The active cases total is 1,287.

