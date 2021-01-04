Oneida-Herkimer Daily COVID-19 Update For January 4, 2021

More sad news out of Oneida and Herkimer counties Monday as several new local COVID-19 deaths were reported.

Oneida County added 173 new positive cases on the first business day of the new year, along with sad news of six more virus related deaths. The county's overall death toll from the virus is now at 243, with the 37 of those coming since Christmas Day.

The county's active case total again reached new heights in Monday's report, now just shy of 6,300.

There are 187 county residents hospitalized with the virus, 174 in Oneida County hospitals and 13 more outside the county.

Herkimer County's death toll from coronavirus is now up to 31, as health officials reported one new death on Monday. Herkimer County has lost 13 residents to the virus since Christmas Day, including six on New Year's Day.

There were 77 new cases reported in the county on Monday.

Some good news as the number of active cases and hospitalizations were down slightly from Sunday's report. The number of hospitalized residents fell from 42 to 38. The total of number of known, active cases in the county is 1,088.

