Oneida-Herkimer Daily COVID-19 Update For November 19

Oneida County saw a significant drop-off in new cases reported on Thursday as 66 new positive test results were announced, far fewer than the record 109 cases announced Wednesday, but still a significant increase.

The county's active case total increased by six from Wednesday to Thursday, now at 968, which sets a new high-water mark for the 12th day in a row.

No deaths were reported on Thursday, and the number of county residents hospitalized dropped for 47 earlier this week to 40 on Thursday. Of those, 29 are hospitalized in Oneida County.

Oneida County did not announce any new potential public health exposures on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in Herkimer County reported 12 new positive cases on Thursday.

The number of active cases rose to 124 while the number hospitalized patients remained at three.

