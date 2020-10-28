Oneida-Herkimer Daily COVID-19 Update For October 28

Another significant increase in new COVID-19 cases in Oneida County on Wednesday,

(Photo by Theo Heimann/Getty Images)

with another 23 COVID positive test results.

Of the 23, county health officials say three are inmates at the Oneida County Jail, and five more are nursing home residents. Health officials have subtracted one positive case from previous total after further investigation.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Oneida County's active case total is still on the rise, now at 196. That's an increase of seven from Tuesday's tally and is nearing another three-month high. Hospitalizations remained at 14 among county residents, 13 in-county at MVHS and one out of county.

And, the following potential public health exposures were announced Wednesday:

10/15/20 Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Place of exposure: BJ’s Wholesale Club Address of exposure: 400 River Road, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: 10/29/20 10/22/20 Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Place of exposure: AMF Pin-O-Rama Lanes Address of exposure: 1724 Genesee St., Utica Wore mask: Yes, except when eating Symptom monitoring period: 11/05/20 10/23/20 Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Top Of the Morning Cafe Address of exposure: 414 Trenton Road, Utica Wore mask: Yes, except when eating Symptom monitoring period: 11/6/20 10/24/20 Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Place of exposure: Walgreens Address of exposure: 201 S. James St., Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/6/20 10/25/2020 Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Place of exposure: 12 North Sports Bar Address of exposure: 10125 Mulaney Road, Marcy Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 11/8/20

Herkimer County health officials reported two new COVID-9 cases on Wednesday. The active, known case total has grown to 26. Once again, Herkimer County reports no resident hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

-------------------------------------------------------------------