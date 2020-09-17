Oneida-Herkimer Daily COVID-19 Update For September 17

Health officials in Oneida and Herkimer counties reported a total of nine new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with neither reporting any new fatalities.

Of those, eight were in Oneida County. Oneida County officials say there are four county residents currently hospitalized for treatment of the virus, all at MVHS.

The number of known, active cases in the county is 81.

Oneida County has seen 2,355 positive coronavirus cases involving county residents since the pandemic began. Of those, 2,151 have been resolved while 123 have died.

Meanwhile, Herkimer County's one new case brings the county's total number of cases to-date to 330. Ten have died and 308 have rescovered, according to Herkimer County health officials. They also report no patients currently hospitalized with the virus and a total of 12 known, active cases in the county.

