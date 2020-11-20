Oneida-Herkimer Daily COVID-19 Update November 20

Oneida County added 75 new cases on Friday while neighboring Herkimer County saw it's first coronavirus death in months.

Oneida County

Oneida County health officials announced 75 new positive tests on Friday as the county's active case total grew closer to 1,000. Now at 987, Oneida County's active cases total set a new record for the 13th consecutive day.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus climbed back to 47 to Friday after falling to 40 earlier this week. Of the 36 resident hospitalized in local hospitals, a dozen are nursing home residents, according to health officials.

Oneida County also released the following potential public health exposures:

11/6/20 Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Red Samurai Steak House Address of exposure: 8562 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes, except when seated. Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/20/20 11/9/20 Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Place of exposure: US Black Belt Address of exposure: 4652 Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/23/20 11/10/20 Time of exposure: 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Place of exposure: Mohawk Valley Wellness Address of exposure: 9647 River Road, Marcy Wore mask: No Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/24/20 Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Place of exposure: Mohawk Valley Wellness Address of exposure: 9647 River Road, Marcy Wore mask: No Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/24/20 11/11/20 Time of exposure: 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Place of exposure: Mohawk Valley Wellness Address of exposure: 9647 River Road, Marcy Wore mask: No Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/25/20 Time of exposure: 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Place of exposure: TOPS Address of exposure: 261 Utica Blvd., Boonville Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/25/20 Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Place of exposure: Mohawk Valley Wellness Address of exposure: 9647 River Road, Marcy Wore mask: No Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/25/20 Time of exposure: 5:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. Place of exposure: Moe's Southwest Grill Address of exposure: 4632 Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes, pick up order. Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/25/20 11/12/20 Time of exposure: 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Place of exposure: Mohawk Valley Wellness Address of exposure: 9647 River Road, Marcy Wore mask: No Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/26/20 Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Place of exposure: Mohawk Valley Wellness Address of exposure: 9647 River Road, Marcy Wore mask: No Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/26/20 11/13/20 Time of exposure: 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Place of exposure: Mohawk Valley Wellness Address of exposure: 9647 River Road, Marcy Wore mask: No Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/27/20 Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Place of exposure: Mohawk Valley Wellness Address of exposure: 9647 River Road, Marcy Wore mask: No Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/27/20

Herkimer County

Herkimer County health officials announced a new death Friday, the 11th resident to die from coronavirus.

Health officials also reported 16 new positive cases. The active case total is now up to 140, while there are three residents said to be hospitalized with the virus.

