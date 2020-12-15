Oneida and Herkimer counties continue to climb the second-wave of COVID-19 with both reporting new virus-related deaths, and a another record for active cases in both counties.

In Oneida County, health officials reported 179 new positive tests were added in Tuesday's update. The county saw another virus death on Monday, the 177th county resident to die from the virus the 20th consecutive day that Oneida County has reported a virus death.

Active cases climbed to a new record high for the 22nd day in a row, now at 3,946.

Hospitalizations were down a tick, from 138 in Monday's update to 134 on Tuesday's. Of the total of 134 county residents being cared for, there are 14 in the Intensive Care Unit. A total of 15 are nursing home residents.

Herkimer County's reported death on Tuesday was the 15th involving a county residents since mid-March.

There was also a new single day record of 59 new cases added.

The active case total has grown to 525, a new high for Herkimer County.

The hospitalizations were unchanged at twelve.

