Oneida-Herkimer Daily COVID Update For January 6, 2021

Oneida and Herkimer County health officials reported a combined six new deaths on Wednesday, along with nearly 500 new positive cases.

In Oneida County, Executive Anthony Picente held a briefing from his home on Wednesday to announce the latest numbers. Roughly 24 hours after being notified of his own positive test result, Picente said he was still doing fine, calling himself one of the 'lucky ones.' Sadly, that is not the case for many, as he announced four more virus related deaths involving county residents. That pushed the county's death toll to 252 since March.

New positive cases totaled 356 in Wednesday's update, not quite a new record, but among the highest single day totals the county has seen in ten months of reporting.

Hospitalizations involving county residents were down a bit, falling to 169 in Wednesday's report after climbing as high as 187 earlier this week.

For the second day in a row, Herkimer County is reporting new positives in the triple-digits. There 103 new cases added on Wednesday, and two more Herkimer County residents have died from the virus.

The county's death toll is now 33.

There are 55 county residents hospitalized with the virus. The active case total remained above 1,200.

