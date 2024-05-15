State Police Arrest Oneida Man on Child Pornography Charges

The New York State Police are announcing the arrest of an Oneida man on sexual offenses, specifically against children.

Trooper Jack Keller of Troop D in Oneida announced on Tuesday, May 14th, 2024 that New York State Police arrested 26-year-old Tyler Cook of Oneida on multiple counts of child pornography related charges stemming from an investigation initiated by the New York State Police Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Keller says, the task force had a search warrant issued related to the transmission of child sexual exploitation material through the internet. As a result of the search warrant, Troopers arrested Cook and charged him with two counts of Promotion of a Sexual Performance by a Child and one count of Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child. Following the arrest Cook was arraigned in Madison County CAP Court and remanded to jail in lieu of $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond or $250,000 partially secured bond.

Read More: Oneida County Battles Plight of Child Abuse

Keller says that State Police investigators have reason to believe Cook may be involved in other crimes related to this arrest and are asking the public for help. If anyone has direct information regarding this incident or this suspect they are urged to call 315-366-6000. You can also anonymously report the information to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers on their website or by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS).

State Police officials want to recognize the New York State Police Troop D Computer Crime Unit, Troop D Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Oneida, Internet Crimes Against Children Task force in Albany, Homeland Security Investigations, and the City of Oneida Police Department for their participation in this investigation.

