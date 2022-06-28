Massive Onion Recall For Wegmans In Western New York

If you picked up Vidalia onions on your last shopping trip, don’t use them until you check the label!

Wegmans just announced a recall of Vidalia onions sold in dozens of their stores across the northeast, including Western New York.

The recall affects shoppers who bought Vidalia onions sold by the pound in New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. Wegmans initiated the recall due to the onions being possibly contaminated with listeria. The potentially-affected onions have a PLU sticker of 4159 or 4166, and were sold in their stores from June 23, 2022 to June 24, 2022.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Mayo Clinic, Listeria is a type of bacteria that, when ingested, can cause foodborne illness in humans and animals. Most healthy people rarely become sick from listeria infection, but mild symptoms include nausea, fever, diarrhea, and muscle aches. However, listeria can be extremely dangerous for people over 65, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems. In extreme cases, the listeria infection can spread to your nervous system, leading to headaches, convulsions, loss of balance, confusion, and even death.

If you shopped at a Western New York Wegmans on either of those dates above and bought Vidalia onions, check them to see if the sticker matches with the affected PLU numbers. If they do, either throw them away immediately or take them to the Wegmans customer service desk for a full refund.

Here are the Wegmans stores affected by the Vidalia onion recall in New York State:

Alberta Drive

Amherst Street

Auburn

Brockport

Calkins Road

Canandaigua

Chili-Paul

Cicero

Corning

Dewitt

Dick Road

East Avenue

Eastway

Elmira

Fairmount

Fairport

Geneseo

Geneva

Great Northern

Holt Road

Hornell

Irondequoit

Ithaca

James Street

Jamestown

John Glenn

Johnson City

Latta Road

Losson Road

Lyell Avenue

Marketplace

McKinley

Military Road

Mt. Read

Newark

Niagara Falls Boulevard

Onondaga

Penfield

Perinton

Pittsford

Ridge-Culver

Ridgemont

Sheridan Drive

Taft Road

Transit Road

West Seneca