Massive Onion Recall For Wegmans In Western New York
If you picked up Vidalia onions on your last shopping trip, don’t use them until you check the label!
Wegmans just announced a recall of Vidalia onions sold in dozens of their stores across the northeast, including Western New York.
The recall affects shoppers who bought Vidalia onions sold by the pound in New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. Wegmans initiated the recall due to the onions being possibly contaminated with listeria. The potentially-affected onions have a PLU sticker of 4159 or 4166, and were sold in their stores from June 23, 2022 to June 24, 2022.
According to the Mayo Clinic, Listeria is a type of bacteria that, when ingested, can cause foodborne illness in humans and animals. Most healthy people rarely become sick from listeria infection, but mild symptoms include nausea, fever, diarrhea, and muscle aches. However, listeria can be extremely dangerous for people over 65, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems. In extreme cases, the listeria infection can spread to your nervous system, leading to headaches, convulsions, loss of balance, confusion, and even death.
If you shopped at a Western New York Wegmans on either of those dates above and bought Vidalia onions, check them to see if the sticker matches with the affected PLU numbers. If they do, either throw them away immediately or take them to the Wegmans customer service desk for a full refund.
Here are the Wegmans stores affected by the Vidalia onion recall in New York State:
- Alberta Drive
- Amherst Street
- Auburn
- Brockport
- Calkins Road
- Canandaigua
- Chili-Paul
- Cicero
- Corning
- Dewitt
- Dick Road
- East Avenue
- Eastway
- Elmira
- Fairmount
- Fairport
- Geneseo
- Geneva
- Great Northern
- Holt Road
- Hornell
- Irondequoit
- Ithaca
- James Street
- Jamestown
- John Glenn
- Johnson City
- Latta Road
- Losson Road
- Lyell Avenue
- Marketplace
- McKinley
- Military Road
- Mt. Read
- Newark
- Niagara Falls Boulevard
- Onondaga
- Penfield
- Perinton
- Pittsford
- Ridge-Culver
- Ridgemont
- Sheridan Drive
- Taft Road
- Transit Road
- West Seneca