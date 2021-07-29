Orgill Distribution Center Brings 225 New Jobs To Rome

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday at the new Orgill Distribution Center at the Griffiss Business and Technology Park in Rome.

The 780,000 square foot facility is bringing 225 new jobs to the area.

Orgill serves more than 11,000 retail hardware stores, home centers, farm stores and lumber dealers through out the United State and Canada, and over 50 countries around the world.

The new $ 70 million center will serve Orgill customers throughout New York, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and northeastern Pennsylvania. Officials say the new site effectively doubles Orgill’s distribution capacity in the region. The Rome site is Orgill’s eighth distribution center.

Company officials say it’s the fastest start-to-finish completion of a ground-up distribution center in the company’s modern history.

New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul was one of the speakers at the event.

"We are writing New York State's comeback story with the opening of Orgill's new Northeast distribution center in Rome that will create hundreds of good jobs," Hochul said. "New York State is proud to attract and support companies like Orgill's that are creating good paying jobs, boosting private investment and will help further unleash the full potential of the Mohawk Valley as an economic powerhouse for the post-pandemic future."

