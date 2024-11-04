Social media is outraged over the death of a New York squirrel named Peanut.

If you have TikTok or Instagram, chances are your feed was taken over by this story over the weekend.

Long story short, a beloved squirrel named Peanut was seized from his home in Pine City and was euthanized.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officials raided his owners' home on Wednesday, October 30, claiming they were acting upon several complaints.

The DEC claimed in a statement it received numerous complaints about the squirrel and worked with the Chemung County Department of Health to "ensure the protection of public health related to the illegal possession of wild animals that have the potential to carry the rabies virus."

It is illegal to own a wild animal as a pet in New York without proper licensing.

During the raid, Peanut and a racoon named Fred were seized. Both were later euthanized to be tested for rabies after Peanut bit one of the agents.

The problem is, Peanut was an internet sensation, and word of his euthanization sparked massive outrage.

Why Is the Internet Upset over a Pet Squirrel?

According to the P’Nuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary, which is run by digital creator Mark Longo and his wife Daniela Longo, Peanut was rescued as a baby but failed to thrive when released back into the wild.

Halloween Set To Be The Warmest On Record Rob Stothard/Getty Images loading...

"Without developing essential wildlife instincts, Peanut became an indoor, non-releasable squirrel," the website states.

Peanut lived with Longo for 7 years and would habitually make appearances on his social media content.

The squirrel would dress up in costumes and do adorable things that made hundreds of hundreds of thousands people to fall in love with him.

Longo took to Instagram to call out the individuals who alerted the DEC when he was taken last week.

According to Longo, he and his wife were humiliated by the raid and forced to wait outside their home for hours as agents searched their property.

Reports suggest they were questioned about their legal status and other inappropriate things, which caused the internet firestorm to grow even hotter.

Tensions then flared even more after the news broke Peanut and Fred were euthanized.

Mainstream media outlets like Fox News, CNN, the Associated Press, and others have covered the news and also interviewed the Longos about the bizarre incident.

Online backlash against New York's DEC was so strong, even international outlets like the BBC began covering word of Peanut's death.

Even Politicians Are Weighing in on Peanut

Congressman Nick Langworthy is one of several lawmakers who believe this entire incident was not only preventable - but a waste on taxpayer dollars.

Another state lawmaker, New York State Assemblyman Jake Blumencranz, has since introduced "Peanut’s Law: Humane Animal Protection Act" to prevent future tragedies like this one.

Even Elon Musk weighed in on the controversy by responding to a Tweet that asked, "This is going to decide the election, isn't it?"

Since then, a Change.org petition was launched to demand justice for Peanut and for the DEC to undergo reform.

The petition asks for more accountability and calls out the DEC agents for failing "to follow proper law enforcement procedures by neglecting to utilize their body cameras."

Peanut is also continuing to raise money for his owners beyond the grave, with a GoFundMe raising about $200,000 to cover the Longos' legal fees as they plan a lawsuit. The money will also help support the rescue.

Who Ratted out Peanut?

Following Peanut's death, social media users launched an all out witch hunt to track down the person or persons who called the DEC.

Peanut's owner has since suggested the people who turned in Peanut did so out of jealousy.

October Temperatures Remain Unseasonably High Matt Cardy/Getty Images loading...

The squirrel's social media success meant Longo and his wife were earning a sizeable paycheck - and the theory was some lesser-known influencers couldn't stomach the fact a squirrel was more successful than them.

While social media has identified several people of interest, reports have yet to be confirmed.

WIBX and Townsquare Media Utica will not name any individuals believed to have played a role in turning in Peanut and Fred.

Online backlash against these individuals was swift and, so far, those accused of alerting the DEC have erased their social media presence.

This report will be updated should identities be confirmed.

Get our free mobile app

Signs That an Unforgiving Winter Is in Store for New York Here's some of the superstitions that supposedly warn a harsh, snowy winter is on the horizon. Gallery Credit: Megan

17 New Balloons & Floats at 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Parage Check out 17 new balloons, ballonicles, and floats featured in the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams