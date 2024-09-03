Rabies continues to be a threat in Central New York, with a rabid bat managing to get inside a home.

Herkimer County Public Health confirmed a rabid bat was found in a home in Cold Brook.

Officials were notified of the deceased bat and sent its remains for testing at Wadsworth State Labs on August 26. Officials positively identified the bat as being rabid the following day.

Health officials did not disclose where exactly the bat was found and whether any individuals were potentially exposed.

This comes shortly after 2 rabid foxes were neutralized in the Town of Kirkland, a rabid woodchuck killed a cat in Cazenovia, and a rabid cow exposed 2 people to the virus in Lee Center.

Rabies cases have been rising across New York and that is prompting serious warnings from county health officials. One of their biggest concerns are about unvaccinated pets.

It is New York State Law to have all cats, dogs, and ferrets vaccinated against rabies, even if they are exclusively indoor pets. The reason for the push is that rabies is 100% fatal and vaccination is the only way to protect a beloved pet.

Those who fail to follow the law are subject to a fine of up to $200 per offense.

A rabies clinic for Herkimer County residents will be held next Thursday, September 12, at Cedarville Fire Department. There are 2 other clinics set for this year.

There is also a drive and walk through rabies clinic for Madison County residents on Saturday, September 21, at Morrisville-Eaton Elementary School.

Health officials remind the community to never approach animals one isn't familiar with, especially if its wild.

Because this incident involved a bat, residents are also reminded to never let go of a bat that's trapped in a home. Residents should instead call Public Health for guidance - especially if a member of the household or a family pet had contact with the bat.

Health officials will make the necessary arrangements to get the bat tested.

